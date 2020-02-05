Residents of Little Road in Tallassee should soon have improved water pressure. The city is beginning to move forward with capital improvement projects.
"We are gearing to upgrade the waterline on Little Road," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, said. "We have some water pressure issue to some of the houses on that road so we are looking to upgrade that 2-inch line to a 6-inch in some places and tapper it down to a 4-inch pipe to a 2-inch pipe."
According to Hammock, engineers are narrowing the waterline down because it is a dead-end line and too much water pressure at the end of the line could lead to further problems.
"That's we are tapering it from a 6- to a 4- to a 2-inch pipe,” Hammock said.
Work on this capital improvement project is expected to begin soon.
In addition, residents in the Tallaweeka area will soon see work begin on the district's water tower as city officials move forward with sandblasting and painting the structure.
According to CDG Engineers’ Jeff Harrison, work should begin in early spring on the water tower project.