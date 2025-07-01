A fire in downtown Eclectic early last Tuesday morning could have been much more.
When Eclectic fire chief Josh Dorminey was responding to a fire call in one of the downtown buildings, he was expecting the worst. He knew automatic mutual aid from Tallassee, Red Hill and Friendship fire departments would come.
“If we did have a fire in those downtown buildings, it wouldn’t be enough,” Dorminey said. “I was already thinking about what other departments we could call if needed.”
A worker was welding in a building on Kowaliga Road. Dorminey said he noticed a fire in the floor below where he was welding and used buckets of water to put out the visible flame.
“I saw smoke when I arrived,” Dorminey said. “There was no visible fire.”
Firefighters still had to cut away part of the wooden floor to get to the smoldering fire beneath.
“It was working its way to the walls,” Dorminey said. “We got lucky, very lucky. If the worker had left and not seen the fire, it could have easily destroyed several buildings. If any of those structures catch fire, we could lose a large portion of historic downtown. It’s the main reason we got the new ladder truck.”
The truck allows firefighters to put water on a fire from up to 80 feet in the air. But the construction of downtown buildings means a very quick response is needed in case of a fire.
“There are no firewalls between them,” Dorminey said. “The brick is either veneer or does not go all the way up and through the roof.”
Dorminey said the building sustained minimal damage. He hopes the incident is a lesson going forward.
“We hope they let us know when they are doing work like this,” Dorminey said. “There needs to be water on hand when welding and hopefully multiple eyes watching. We got real lucky this time. We hope our luck doesn’t run out.”