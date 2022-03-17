A Wetumpka 16-year-old died in a fiery traffic accident on Old Salem Road.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“The 16-year-old was fatally injured when the 2007 Toyota Tundra in which the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire,” an ALEA release said. “The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Old Salem Road, approximately 10 miles east of Wetumpka, in Elmore County.”
ALEA said nothing further is available as Troopers ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.