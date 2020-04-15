With healthcare workers on the front line battling the COVID-19 health pandemic, The Wharf Casual Seafood owner and Tallassee resident Noah Griggs Jr. decided to show a token of gratitude to those working in three Montgomery hospitals.
The Wharf Casual Seafood employees delivered 900 hot meals to the healthcare workers at Jackson, Baptist East and Baptist South hospitals last Wednesday. Each hospital received 300 orders of shrimp and grits complete with a smiley sticker that read, “You are awesome.”
“We decided that it would be important to try and make a difference and give back,” Griggs said.
“They are putting their lives on the line every day and they really are heroes.”
It took a full shift and full team of employees to feed the nearly 1,000 healthcare workers but Griggs said it was a good experience for everyone.
“It was a great day,” Griggs said. “It took 10 employees working about eight hours. Everyone loved it. We cooked it up and served it hot in individual servings.”
The day was extra special for Griggs because he was at one of the same hospitals 57 years earlier as a newborn.
“We served the Jackson Hospital (April 8), and 57 years ago (on April 8), I was born there,” Griggs said. “That’s a way to give back.”
According to The Wharf marketing manager Carli Burt, the idea to feed these healthcare workers came from friends of hers after hearing of nurses going hungry while working long hours.
“An old friend of mine is a nurse at Baptist East and she started asking for monetary donations to help feed them because they weren't eating during their 12-hour shifts,” she said. “I reached out to her and her best friend Mary Causey was taking over the whole operation so she helped me set everything up with the hospitals.”
Griggs said he appreciates all of the healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus health crisis and said this was just a small token to show gratitude to all of them.
Causey, along with fellow members of Century Church in the Pike Road community, started collecting money during the pandemic to feed local healthcare workers. From there the idea grew and numerous Montgomery area businesses have joined in the efforts to keep those on the front line of the battle against COVID-19 from going hungry during these trying times.
“We just want to say thank you,” Griggs said. “It’s the least that we can do.”
While The Wharf is located in The Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery, the restaurant has recently set up a food truck in East Tallassee to serve lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily and is set to return this week.
“We will be back there,” Griggs said. “We hope that will gear up for us.”
The Wharf food truck is located across the street from city hall which is located at 3 Freeman
Ave.