The Wharf Casual Seafood has made its way to Tuskegee and kicked off a successful first week in the new part-time location.
Due to COVID-19, Tuskegee residents were not leaving the community which affected business. So, the seafood restaurant decided to keep moving and bring its food to Tuskegee.
After The Wharf Casual Seafood owner Noah Griggs spoke with Macon County Economic Developmental Group’s Joe Turnham and Bobby Davis, they decided it would a great time to bring something new to Tuskegee.
Griggs said he saw the need and decided to fill it.
“We plan on being here as long as there’s demand,” he said.
Griggs lives in Tallassee with his wife Pam and he is also the owner of 1220 Café located at 1220 Gilmer Ave.
The Wharf Casual Seafood truck will still serve the Tallassee community but it will not be as frequent. Griggs said being in Tallassee five days a week was not needed now that many are going back to work, so he wanted to help in Tuskegee.
After trying for months to bring the food truck to Tuskegee, Griggs finally got it done. On Friday, business went well as the truck launched in Tuskegee. People from all over Macon County came out to enjoy a taste of seafood. Although there were lines, people continued to practice social distancing and stayed 6 feet apart as most wore masks.
Some of the restaurant’s regular customers from Tallassee even made the trip to Tuskegee to visit their favorite food truck.
According to Griggs, operating the food truck gives the business a broader reach.
“I like being able to serve more than one community” Griggs said.
Popular menu items include Wharf shrimp, mahi-mahi steak fish, red beans and rice, chicken strips and more.
Currently the food truck will be in Tallassee from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 103 Central Blvd and in Tuskegee 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays from at 112 S Main St. No. 1.