Noah Griggs owns 1220 Café in Tallassee and The Wharf Casual Seafood in Montgomery. When the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants to serve takeout only, The Wharf Casual Seafood saw a dramatic downturn in business, losing about 70% of business at The Shoppes at Eastchase location.
Griggs managed to keep his business alive by adapting as a restaurant owner to the new normal. He got inventive and took his food to the streets. Griggs set up a mobile food truck for The Wharf Seafood in the parking lot across the street from the city hall in Tallassee.
This week Griggs announced the seafood restaurant will travel to Tuskegee and set up near the town square.
"We will still be in Tallassee a couple of days a week, and couple days a week we will go to Tuskegee," Griggs said. "Just kind of mix it up."
Right now, Griggs is certain the food truck will be in Tuskegee later in the week.
"We're going to go over this Thursday and Friday," he said. "It might be Tuesdays and Wednesday in Tallassee and Thursday and Friday in Tuskegee."
Griggs first set up the food truck in early April and over the past two months, he said it has received tremendous support.
"We'll still be here some," Griggs said. "I think it's been a big hit."
The food truck will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.