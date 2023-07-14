At 3 p.m. every day, the cows at Blue Ribbon Dairy are milked. July 4 was no different.
But as Michaela Wilson was leaving her milking barn, a storm was brewing at her Kent dairy farm.
“It started raining, lightning started popping,” Wilson said. “I decided to walk towards the house. We stepped out of the barn and the bottom fell out.”
Storms were happening across Elmore County and the National Weather Service had issued a thunderstorm warning. Wilson decided to go to her truck which was closer than her house. What she didn’t know was one of her guard dogs was close behind.
“I almost smashed her head as I was getting in my truck,” Wilson said. “She was right behind me and I didn’t know. She loaded up in the truck.”
Wilson said it was odd for the dog to get in the cab of the truck as she most often travels in the livestock trailers.
“She knew something bad was going to happen,” Wilson said. “They kill coyotes but they don’t like bad storms.”
Wilson and the dog watched the rain fall as she talked on the phone.
“It was flooding,” Wilson said. “It looked like a river coming down through there. It washed a lot of rocks in the driveway.”
Through the windshield, Wilson could see one of her older barns, which is typically used by expecting milk cows for shade and shelter, blow right over.
“My cows were freaking out,” Wilson said. “They don’t know nothing about not being under a barn.”
When Wednesday morning rolled around, Wilson’s cows were seeking shelter under nearby trees as she still figured out what to do about the wreckage. Wilson has to wait for the insurance company to inspect the damage before she can begin repairs.
The damaged barn is just the first string of bad luck for Wilson and Blue Ribbon Dairy.
“Can anything else happen?” Wilson said. “It has been terrible. My tractor died. It costs too much to fix it. It looks brand new but it's not. The motor in one of the trucks went out. It’s been one thing after another recently. The barn might be so old that insurance may not cover it.”
Wilson said all the cows appear to be fine but they’ll all be checked by a veterinarian.
“Stress could cause the calf to die,” she said. “I lost about 30 rolls of hay. The barn fell on top of the hay. Now I can’t feed my cows that hay because if it has nails in it, it will cause problems if they eat it.”
Wilson said she has been getting calls and messages asking how people can help.
“Just come buy ice cream,” Wilson said. “It will go towards replacing the barn and hay.”
Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said the July 4 storm resulted in only slight damage in the Kent area.
“It caused some minor road flooding and produced some high winds that damaged the cow barn at Blue Ribbon Dairy,” Barnett said. “We had two reports of trees down in yards but none blocking any roadways.”
There were no injuries reported in the July 4 storm.
Just two days earlier, storms caused a little more havoc in Elmore County. Barnett said 20 calls for trees down in roadways were taken by the Elmore County 911 dispatch with many interfering with power lines.
“We had three homes struck by lightning and two of those were dispatched as structure fires that the fire departments responded to,” Barnett said. “This includes the stage building at Jackson Lake Island’s movie set for ‘Big Fish.’”