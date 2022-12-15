Cliff Williams has been named news editor for the Elmore County newspapers that are part of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. (TPI).
Williams is a Dadeville native and has been with TPI for more than eight years — primarily in Tallapoosa County. His new role will allow for more robust content to be produced for readers of The Tallassee Tribune and The Wetumpka Herald in Elmore County. Tippy Hunter, TPI’s general manager, said that Williams will better serve the audience in Elmore County.
“Through Cliff’s new role, readers will gain access to a greater variety of stories about Elmore County through the newspapers, associated websites and social media,” Hunter said. “No doubt he will be successful. Cliff was part of the team that has been awarded four Alabama Press Association general excellence awards in a row at the Alexander City Outlook. He was also part of the team recognized by The Nieman Lab at Harvard University for advances in digital growth in 2018. TPI expects big things from Cliff in Elmore County.”
Williams is no stranger to Elmore County. In the eight plus years Williams has been with TPI, he has covered many of the issues in Elmore County on a part time basis including the 2019 tornado in Wetumpka and the last year covering news surrounding Tallassee City Hall.
Williams is looking forward to furthering his knowledge and coverage of Elmore County.
“I have been able to watch how Elmore County has developed and grown since I was a child,” Williams said. “It has an interesting history with caring and interesting people. Many of the communities of Elmore County and their people remind me of growing up in Tallapoosa County. I can’t wait to get to know more about Elmore County.”
Williams sees a huge potential in Elmore County especially for its residents.
“I think Elmore County has great things ahead of it,” Williams said. “Just look around and there is growth everywhere. I look forward to seeing what all Elmore County has to offer.”
Williams has more than two decades of full-time experience in community journalism winning numerous awards along the way for photography, news writing and feature writing. Williams previously worked at the Opelika-Auburn News and at the Times-Georgian in Carrollton, Georgia before coming to TPI. Williams knows his way around big events, having photographed college and high school sports at all levels and spoken to many state and national leaders for stories. He still photographs various national championships for the NCAA and his work has been published in publications world wide.
Williams wants readers to let him know when they have story ideas or just want to chat. He can be reached by email at cliff.williams@tallasseetribune.com or cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com. Williams can also be reached on his cell phone at 334-740-1116.