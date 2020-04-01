Willie Smith has announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the Tallassee City Council.
“I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to be a candidate for Tallassee City Council Ward 3,” Smith said. “I will represent and be that voice for all citizens of Ward 3. I have heard the concerns and needs of the community and believe it is time for Ward 3 to get the respect it deserves.”
Smith says he will run a clean fir candidacy.
“I will run a positive campaign without bashing the other candidates and under my leadership Ward 3 will rise up and be the best Ward in the City of Tallassee,” he said. “Under my leadership, the community will be able to go to sleep at night, knowing our children are living in a safe community. I will assist the mayor in bringing more jobs and businesses to Tallassee.”
Smith is a member of the Tallassee Planning Commission. He has served for 12 years on the commission and 3 years as chairman.
Smith has also served in the United Stated Navy for 15 years, he was a deputy sheriff for Tallapoosa County for 7 years.
Smith was an original board member that started the 21st Century Learning Center program in the Tallassee area and served as an At Risk Coordinator for the Wall Street 21st Century Learning Center for 11 years.
Mr. Smith is a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is a recipient of the Star Seed Award for 2019. He has worked hard for all students by raising money for school supplies and participating in toy drives for Christmas. Willie has also volunteered on several holidays by taking food to families in need.
Smith and his wife Pamela of 20 plus years are faithful members of Beulah #1 Missionary Baptist Church, in Notasulga, where he serves as the assistant chairman of the Deacon Board.
Smith states that “He loves the City of Tallassee” and will continue to make Ward 3 and the City of Tallassee a great city to live in.”