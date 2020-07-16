Councilmember Darrell Wilson has qualified to run for re-election for the Tallassee City Council in Ward 4.
First elected in 2012, Wilson serves on the finance committee and buildings and grounds committee.
Wilson is the only councilmember, only one of two elected officials from Tallassee, and one of 24 officials across the state to earn the Certified Municipal Official Emeritus from the Alabama League of Municipalities. To achieve this, one must complete at least 120 hours of training and earn 15 points. Topics covered include ethics, parliamentary procedure, municipal liability, the Open Meetings Act and municipal sales tax.
Wilson also serves on the executive committee of the League and has served on the energy, environmental and natural resources committee of the League.
“We need to maintain excellence of our quality of life services such as the production of excellent drinking water; we need to continue to work to keep our city clean and attractive by continuing curbside trash pickup of limbs and other debris; and we need to work on strengthening our public safety services to benefit all,” Wilson said.
Wilson did the legwork to bring the carnival back to Tallassee, which is a fundraiser for the Tallassee Volunteer Fire Department, and the circus.
A graduate of Troy University at Montgomery, Wilson retired as a Master Sergeant after 37 years and eight months in the U.S. Air Force. He is a member of Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion and is the senior vice commander of Post 5035, VFW. He is a volunteer for the Beans and Rice Ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, has called countless charity Bingo games for various community fundraisers, and has served as a grill master for Boston butt fundraisers for the THS Class of 1981 and the Episcopal Church.
Wilson is married to Tallassee native Suzannah Solomon Wilson, who has owned Suzannah’s Photography since 1985. They are members of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Tallassee.
“I appreciate your consideration in the upcoming election,” Wilson said. “I would like to continue to work on the citizens’ behalf and strive to make our community even better.”