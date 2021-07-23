The Tallassee Rotary Club is planning a ball drop that could net one lucky winner up to $4,000. That's right, you could win big if your lucky number drops the closest to the target. The Tallassee Fire Department has agreed to help with the ball drop. Using the ladder truck, the balls will be dropped onto the football field following the Sept. 17 football game against the Tallassee Tigers and the Eclectic Panthers.
"This fundraiser has done very well in the past in other cities," Tallassee Rotary Club President Logan Steers said. "It's pretty simple. You buy a ball and you have a chance to win $4,000. People can also buy multiple balls. Say 10 balls for $100. I think $100 for 10 chances to win $4,000 is pretty good."
This fundraiser is a great way to support a deserving THS student.
"This is a fun way to help local students. The Tallassee Rotary Club has funded a scholarship for many years and we hope to continue this for many years to come," Steers said.
This year, The Tallassee Rotary Club award Kennedy Taunton with a $1,000 scholarship.
For more information about the upcoming ball drop, contact Steers at 1-256-267-4801.
Tickets will be available soon and can be picked up at the State Farm office, at 576 Gilmer Avenue, or at WACQ Radio Station, QTLS and the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce office. There will be only a limited number of tickets available, and tickets are expected to sell quickly.
Proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to the club's scholarship funds which helps a deserving Tallassee senior pay for tuition.