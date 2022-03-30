Cliff Williams / The Tribune The roof of a downtown Tallassee building was peeled back by winds late Wednesday afternoon before the main front came through.
Cliff Williams / The Tribune City of Tallassee employees and members of the Tallassee Police Department erect barricades to stop traffic from entering downtown Tallassee Wednesday night.
Rogers thought all was fine then another gust peeled the roof of the building. The roof rolled off and then through the electrical lines powering downtown.
“It was loud,” Rogers said. “We waited briefly and then came outside.”
Rogers couldn’t leave downtown just yet as his truck was tucked safely under the displaced roof.
The power outage is already affecting downtown businesses. Tiger Paw found its screen printing halted. It was printing jerseys for Dixie Youth opening day in Reeltown. Grove Station and its neon sign overhead on Sistrunk Street was dark.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Grove Station Corrie Sid said. “We have meat and other products in the coolers and freezers.”
The Tallassee Fire Department, the Tallassee Police Department, employees with the city and Alabama Power were on hand just before sunset to help people get out and block off the area.
It’s unlikely the area will see power anytime Wednesday night. The roof of Rogers building is still tangled in the power lines and the winds will likely hamper any repair efforts until the front passes.
Before the rain gets here Rogers is trying to move what inventory he can just in case the building leaks. Weather forecasters believe the area will see more wind, rain and the possibility of more severe weather in the overnight hours.
“Luckily we were already going to move to a store up front in downtown,” Rogers said. “We will move what we can and hope for the best. The important thing is nobody got hurt.”