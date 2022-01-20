The Tallassee City Council has asked for a state investigation. Mayor John Hammock has filed a federal lawsuit claiming wrongful termination, libel and slander. All the while, the council and mayor continue to have council meetings.
Until the Saturday arrest of John Hammock in Orange Beach on a charge of domestic violence strangulation, the council and Hammock have been mostly quiet on allegations against the mayor and other city officials the council sought state help with.
Tuesday, the council issued a statement saying it is exploring the limited options legally available in the strange predicament the city finds itself in.
“The Tallassee City Council has been working for months to address several reported issues in and around the city,” the statement said. “Changes in personnel and procedures [and] processes have been made to address some of these issues, and the council remains resolute in their mission to fix any remaining matters.”
The council said in its statement a Dec. 8 council resolution requesting official state assistance with the matter will take time and addressed Hammock’s recent arrest in Baldwin County.
“The council requests that citizens understand there is a process to receiving that assistance, and that any information that can be shared with the public will be disclosed as soon as possible,” the council said. “In regards to the recent arrest of the mayor, the council respectfully reminds all citizens that all persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty. The council is aware of the arrest and charge and will move forward discussing options with legal counsel. The council hopes for a quick resolution of all these matters.”
Hammock’s arrest has nothing to do with the matters of the city or Hammock’s lawsuit against members of the council. The arrest came as he was campaigning in Baldwin County for Place 1 of the Alabama Public Service Commission. It’s an office Hammock has been campaigning for since August and qualified for earlier this month.
Before Hammock’s arrest
Much discussion among council members has occurred in executive sessions of the council — both with and without Hammock before. In November the council unanimously approved seeking help from the State of Alabama to investigate several allegations.
Tallassee Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin said in November certain members of the council have tried to investigate the allegations.
“While the Tallassee City Council has investigated and taken appropriate and necessary action regarding several referenced allegations or wrongdoings, there still remains allegations of misconduct and wrongdoings that have not been resolved,” Godwin said in November.
The allegations the council specially alerted the state to were as listed:
• Harassment or harassing communications by the “Mayor of Tallassee, the former building inspector for the City of Tallassee and the Tallassee Police Chief” directed at City of Tallassee employees and officials.
• “The requirement of the Mayor of Tallassee or its former building inspector that employees of the City of Tallassee work on or participate in business or projects that were not part of the operations of the City of Tallassee during regular work hours of the City.”
• “Alteration of a medical record by the Tallassee City Clerk.”
• “Alteration of purchase orders by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk.
• “Purchase of equipment, goods and services by the Mayor without the approval of the Tallassee City Council to include but not limited to (1) the purchase of a motor vehicle; (2) expenses related to the Mayor’s campaign for the Alabama Public Service Commission; (3) payment to a business owned or controlled by the former building inspector for tree and shrubbery cutting and debris removal; and (4) seeking and receiving reimbursement from the City of Tallassee for certain expenses unrelated to City business operations.
• “Attempts by the Mayor’s assistant to interfere in or impede the investigation of complaints against the Mayor.”
• “Purchase of certain supplies and goods at the City’s expense by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk without approval of the Mayor or other appropriate City official.
• “Misuse of leave time and inappropriate accrual of leave time by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk.”
The resolution asks for the matters to be investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency of the State of Alabama.
Federal Lawsuit
Hammock filed a lawsuit against the city and the council for wrongful termination and for libel and slander in November in federal court.
Hammock claims in the lawsuit he was entitled to a notice of the council’s intention to dismiss him as utilities superintendent.
In the months leading up to Hammock’s removal from utilities superintendent, the council held several executive sessions with and without Hammock. It is publicly unknown what those sessions were for, but the given reason was “to discuss the good name and character of an employee.”
Mayor pro tem Bill Godwin said little about the council’s decision in October.
“We made a decision we feel is best for Tallassee,” Godwin said in October.
The council voted on the move without any public discussion. Godwin would not say why the decision was made.
“Well, I can’t really say, but some things you hear are just rumor,” Godwin said. “Like most places we have some challenges.”
The November resolution seeking a state investigation was approved by the council in the absence of Hammock.
Hammock filed his lawsuit Nov. 24 and claimed the allegations are part of his libel and slander claims against the city and council.
The mayor later apologized to the council for being absent from the November meeting thinking he had told members of the council he would be attending a conference in Destin, Florida.
Can a mayor or councilmember be removed?
Alabama law dictates an elected official be removed from office at the point of felony conviction. But Hammock has only been charged with a felony related to his Saturday arrest in Baldwin County.
It is unknown if an investigation by the state into allegations reported by the council could result in charges for any Tallassee official or employee.
Two years ago in Lake View, a small town in Tuscaloosa County, members of the Lake View City Council filed a petition for impeachment with the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County. Members of the council cited Article VII Section 173 of the Alabama Constitution.
“...may be removed from office for willful neglect of duty, corruption in office, incompetency or intemperance in the use of intoxicating liquors or narcotics to such an extent, in view of the dignity of the office and importance of its duties, as unfits the officer for discharge of such duties for any offense involving moral turpitude while in office, or committed under color thereof,” the petition cited.
Members of the Lake View City Council said the mayor “had failed to pay monthly utility services, …converted town funds, equipment, property, supplies and employees under his discretion and control to solicit business for his company, …knowingly used the town’s business cards, town memberships, … and town sponsored trips for the purposes of promoting his personal business to other mayors and municipal departments, used a town issued credit card for unauthorized personal purchases” and more.
In Lake View though, the council waited until the Alabama Ethics Commission said there was “enough cause” for matters to “be referred for review and appropriate legal action to the Alabama Attorney General’s office.”
Before impeachment proceedings got underway or an argument against impeachment was made, the then Lake View mayor pleaded guilty to ethics violations and resigned from office.
The Tallassee City Council has asked for a state investigation. It is unknown if a complaint has been filed with the ethics commission. The ethics commission has not made it known if it is looking into the matter and has not issued a statement if issues in Tallassee might be referred for further review.