Alarm clocks are set and the first day of school is Monday.
Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said the new school year brings a few changes and work continues on the new Tallassee High School.
“Progress is being made,” Nolin said. “Contractors are working.”
There have been a few delays due to supply chain issues that are delaying some of the work on the front of the building, but work continues on other parts of the project.
“They are waiting on limestone,” Nolin said. “Hopefully we will have windows installed in the next couple weeks and close the upper loop. Inside they are finishing up the sheetrock and the inside finishes in parts of the auditorium.”
Many hoped the Class of 2023 would start the year in a new building, but walking down the halls will have to wait.
“We will be in modulars until we get substantial completion,” Nolin said. “Contractors are telling me anywhere from late November to early December. Most likely it will be after Christmas. I think that will be the most likely scenario.”
First day of school
While contractors work on the new building, the work of education will continue. Teachers will be on campus Aug. 1 and students report to class a week later on Aug. 8.
There are a few changes around Tallassee schools.
“We have a dozen new staff members,” Nolin said.
Nolin and staff have also worked to make sure everyone stays safe by adding to the system’s security measures.
“The police department and school system have partnered together and hired another school resource officer (SRO),” Nolin said. “There will be a SRO stationed at each campus. That is one of the biggest things we have done.”
Elmore County Schools also return to class Aug. 8. Tallapoosa County Schools return to class is Aug. 19.