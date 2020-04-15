Since taking office in 2016, Tallassee City Council councilmember Sara Hill has been insistent about addressing the ongoing drainage issues in the Emfinger Subdivision. Her persistence has paid off as work on the planned capital improvement project is set to begin in the near future.
The Whatley Drive drainage project comes with a price tag of $380,000 and is toward the end of the planning phase.
"We've already done the survey," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "Councilmember Sarah Hill has been working very hard for Ward 2 over the past four years to get work done."
Although the coronavirus pandemic is affecting many things in the state and beyond, this project is still moving forward. Crews have been in the neighborhood this week as plans for the project revamp.
"At this point, we are under design," CDG Engineers & Associates Inc. senior project manager Jeff Harrison said.
With the design phase near completion, residents could see work begin in the coming months.
"The design will probably be complete within the next two months," Harrison said. "We're looking at starting construction in mid-summer."
Drainage problems have been an issue on Whatley Drive and other streets since the Tallassee Shopping Center was built on the hill above the neighborhood in 1966. When it rains, water flows almost directly down Whatley Drive. In those 54 years, more homes filled the neighborhood. As the new homes were built, contactors installed various sized drainage pipes underneath the driveway, which has created even more drain problems along the way for the neighborhood.
"Right now, there are mix-matched pipes going down all of Whatley Drive," Harrison said. "You may have a big pipe that runs into a smaller pipe that runs into a bigger pipe and back down to a smaller pipe. The project will entail removing and replacing the undersized pipe with a larger diameter pipe."
Even before the design plans were in place, engineers with CDG were figuring out the logistics for this project.
"We have completed as part of a study we did last year to see what size we needed to go the full length of Whatley and be able to keep the water in that pipe system," Harrison said.
With work set to begin around August, residents in the Emfinger Subdivision can expect some small disrupts in the neighborhood.
"Of course, there will be some construction equipment," Harrison said. "Some roads may be down to one lane of traffic or the road may be blocked off if we are having to cross a road. There may be some temporary road or one-lane closures."
Once the bid process is complete and the ground is broken on the project, people who live on Whatley Drive should expect to hear from the contractor.
"For each individual, the issue that we will have is going to be, No. 1, the inconvenience of digging up a pipe in their yard,” Harrison said. “It's in the right-of-way, but that's in their yard. That will be a little bit of an inconvenience.
“And the other will be when we have to cross over the driveway. That's something that the contractor will have to coordinate with each individual property owner as they get ready to go through their driveway.”
Once work begins on the Whatley Drive project, the projected end date will be just before the beginning of next year.
"It will probably be about a four-month project," Harrison said. "That would be toward the end of 2020."