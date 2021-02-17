The Wetumpka Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a subject wanted for felony theft of property.
On Monday, Feb. 8, an unknown male subject driving a silver Toyota 4 Runner entered a convenience store located in the 8400 Block of US-231. The suspect was observed concealing approximately $170.00 worth of merchandise (vapes) before exiting the business without paying.
The suspect left the store traveling at a high rate of speed.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Wetumpka Police at 334-731-0832 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.