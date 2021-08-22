So they said to him, “What sign can you do, that we may see and believe in you? What can you do? Our ancestors ate manna in the desert, as it is written: ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat.’” So, Jesus said to them, “Amen, amen, I say to you, it was not Moses who gave the bread from heaven; my Father gives you the true bread from heaven. For the bread of God is that which comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.” So, they said to him, “Sir, give us this bread always.” Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst. But I told you that although you have seen [me], you do not believe. Everything that the Father gives me will come to me, and I will not reject anyone who comes to me, because I came down from heaven not to do my own will but the will of the one who sent me. And this is the will of the one who sent me, that I should not lose anything of what he gave me, but that I should raise it [on] the last day. For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in him may have eternal life, and I shall raise him [on] the last day.” The Jews murmured about him because he said, “I am the bread that came down from heaven,” and they said, “Is this not Jesus, the son of Joseph? Do we not know his father and mother?
Then how can he say, ‘I have come down from heaven’?” Jesus answered and said to them, “Stop murmuring among yourselves.” -- John 6:30-43
It does bother me whenever I think about the Israelites and their journey out of slavery in Egypt into the Promised Land. It’s a journey which I see as, sadly, unsuccessful.
First of all, most –if not all- of them didn’t even make it to promised land. They died in the desert, in the wilderness. They died not because of the hardships of the journey, but because they never stopped being slaves. They never accepted that their God is bigger than all the idols of Egypt, or that He is the real God and other gods are just mere human creations.
The sea opened before them, God gave them manna from Heaven every morning and quails in the evening, every evening for 40 years. As if that would not be enough, there was a rock with water that followed them, which is quite helpful in the desert. That means that God provided for all their needs, in very visible ways. But still, every time something didn’t go well they grumbled, they complained, they wished they had stayed in Egypt and ate their fill of bread there.
They ate the bread of angels, the most delicious meal in the world, every day for 40 years. It had to be delicious because if not, we’d know because they would complain about it. They would have gotten tired of it and that part of the story would be told.
Unfortunately, this 40 years of heavenly food didn’t nourish their souls, minds, and hearts. They stayed in a most painful, but secure, life of Egyptian slavery.
Today Christ nourishes us with His flesh. His graces rain upon us: love, strength, protection, guidance.
Basically everything.
And still we let our doubts, fears and sins keep us away from Him. How many of us are lost in darkness of sin? How many of us are stuck in slavery to things that happened in the past? How many of us choose to stay in the desert of isolation, loneliness and despair?
Let us pray.
.. Come Lord Jesus.
Feed me with true bread from heaven, your flesh.
Break the chains of my slavery and help me to live as who I really am: your beloved precious child.
Give me strength to reject false food that doesn't nourish.
Give me the strength to look for You, true bread and true drink.
Give me strength to believe and live by it.
Help me to see that You are walking me through this desert towards promised land.
Help me to see that I am already in the promised land because You are here with me.