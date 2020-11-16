The Tallassee City Council voted all in favor during the Tuesday, Nov. 11 regular meeting to proclaim November as Home Health and Hospice Month to honor the local nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve.
These caregivers play a central role in the healthcare system and homes across the nation.
"Tallassee is stilled blessed to have its very own local, nonprofit home care and hospice agency," Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Community Home Care and Hospice of Tallassee serves Elmore, Macon and Tallapoosa counties with high-quality services that support both patients and families.
Community Home Health and Hospice, an affiliate of Community Hospice Care, is the only locally owned and operated nonprofit home care and hospice agency serving Tallassee, Eclectic, Reeltown, Notasulga, Wetumpka and surrounding communities.
Located on Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee, the healthcare company strives to be the area leader in quality in-home care services.
The Community Home Health and Hospice healthcare team guides and instructs patients on the road to recovery in the comfort of their homes. Its team of nursing, medical social work, therapists, and home health aides work with patients, families, and their healthcare providers to achieve their recovery goals.
For more information call 334-283-4250 or go to http://www.chal.org/