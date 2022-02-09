Alvin Delaney Mann “Poppy”
Alvin Delaney Mann “Poppy” was born March 17, 1948 in Tallassee, Alabama. He attended Tallassee High School where he graduated in 1966. He made his way to Montgomery, Alabama where he worked as the Building Engineer for Robert E. Lee High School. He was loved by all and a stranger to none. After retirement, he moved to Marion, North Carolina to be with his grandchildren. After a long fight with cancer and kidney disease he departed with his Heavenly Father on January 11, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; son John; daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Linen and Smith; brother Adrian; sister-in-law Charlotte; their children Kelly and Clint; nephew Travis; and niece Tondra.
His services have been postponed due to Covid, but a charity remembrance BBQ is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Mann family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
