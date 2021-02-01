Amanda Sue Dial, 75, of Tallassee, passed away January 29, 2021. She was born September 5, 1945. No funeral services have been scheduled. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Neal and Elsie Carvell Richardson; sister, Kathy Allred; grandson, William Harper and great granddaughter, Sophia Harper. he is survived by her daughter, Cindy Worley (Danny); son, Allen Dial (Meschelle); sister, Peggy Taunton; brothers, Johnny Richardson (Carol) and Franklin Richardson (Mary); and grandchildren, Madelaine Wilson (Aaron), Connor Worley, Stephen Dial and Lauren Dial. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
