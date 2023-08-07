Mrs. Annie Shirlene Spivey, a resident of  Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at the age of 84.  She was born November 8, 1938, in Columbus, Georgia.

Mrs. Spivey is survived by her children, Linda Edwards (Delmar), Sandra Stroud (Jerry), Frankie Spivey, Jr., Becky Boswell and Michelle Wallace (Jody);  sister, Sue Cowart (Bobby);  grandchildren, Christal Stroud, Deidra Thompson (Ashley), Roy Lee Stroud (Ashley), Caliste Chong, Josh Boswell (Cheyenne), Callie Armstead (Austin), Joseph Wallace and Gracie Wallace;  great grandchildren, Hannah Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Jameson Stroud, Judah Chong and Eli Chong;  great great grandchild, Emberlyn Rose Keller.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frankie L. Spivey and her father, James B. Tucker and her mother, Annie L. Godwin.

Mrs. Spivey was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church in Tallassee, Alabama.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home and also Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences are available at:  www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.

 

Service information

Aug 8
Visitation
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffcoat Funeral Home
255 Friendship Road
PO Box 780758
Tallassee, AL 36078
Aug 9
Service
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
11:00AM
Liberty Baptist Church
574 Liberty Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
