On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Arthur Donald Ballard passed away. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday in September. Born to Leora Ethleen Jarman Ballard and Arthur Alexander Ballard on September 11, 1932, in Tallassee, Alabama, he was known as "Don" to family and early friends and, later, as "Art." Art was raised in Tallassee, graduated from Tallassee High School, and completed a college degree from Alabama Christian College in 1961. After marrying his wife, Iris Regene Carlisle, on Valentine's Day in 1953, he joined the Army and was stationed in Kansas. Iris preceded him in death in 2017. Art and Iris had four children. Their firstborn son Arthur Donald Ballard, Jr., was born premature and died within hours after birth in 1954. Art and Iris lived in Opelika, Alabama, for a short time. They then moved to Liberty City, Alabama, where they lived until their children were grown, and then finally settled in Tallassee. Art worked as an engineer at Uniroyal (now B F Goodrich) for 30 years. After retirement, he continued to work as a consultant. During his "retirement," he also worked for Car Quest for ten-plus years. Visitation will begin at 11 am with funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 with Bro. Jim Voss and Keeton Wainscott officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris; son, Art, Jr.; mother, Leora Ethleen; father, Arthur Alexander; brother, Carl Ballard; twin sisters, Wilda Jean Thornell and Wilma Dean Ballard; and great-grandson, Elliot Gentry. He is survived by his children, Michael Steven Ballard (Sandie), Donna Ballard McGarity (Brent) and Gregory Alan Ballard (Hope); brothers-in-law, Cordell (Becky) and James Wendell; grandchildren, Michael (Holly), Matthew (Anna), John-Patrick (Dana), Natasha (Keeton), Justin, Kaitlin (Jacob) and Corie (Christopher); twelve great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
