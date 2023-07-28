Barbara L. Black, 66, of Tallassee, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born January 5, 1957. Barbara dedicated 35 years to Auburn University where she worked in Communication and Marketing. Visitation will begin at 11 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 12 pm at Carrville Cemetery and Pastor Billy Reinhardt officiating. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Myra Law and brother, Harold Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Terry Black; stepmother, Myra Law; children, Stacey Black and Valerie Black; sister, Jan Duff; brother, Les Johnson; grandchildren, Alexandria Kennedy, Cheyenne Smith and Carlena and Kierslyn Arms; many nieces and nephews and we can't forget Carmen, her best friend. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.