Becky Hooker, age 71, a resident of Tallassee, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born November 25, 1948. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21 at East Tallassee Church of Christ with Minister Johnny Dobbs and Minister Michael McElroy officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. She is survived her sons, Doug (Ashley) Mann and David Hooker; grandchildren, Jessica (Ron) Taylor, Michael Mann, Megan Mann, Brandon Mann and Haley Mann; five great grandchildren; brother, James (Sandy) Taylor; and a loving extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Daniel and Mary Effie Taylor; husband, Rex Hooker; brother, Franklin Taylor; and sisters, Ann Eldridge and Dot Waites. Becky was a member of East Tallassee Church of Christ. Her hobbies were bird watching and Auburn football and she especially enjoyed fishing. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama.
