Ben Jim Nichols, 74, of Tallassee, passed away May 27, 2023. He was born February 2, 1949.
Visitation will begin at 11 am with graveside service to follow at 12 noon at Rose Hill Cemetery on Thursday, June 1, 2023 with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Annie Nichols; sons, James Pak Nichols and Ben Jim Nichols, Jr.; brother, Bobby Nichols; sister, Dicey F. Sargent and nephew, Doug Thompson.
He is survived by his siblings, Diane Rich, James R. Nichols, Earl Nichols, Danny Nichols, Charles R. Nichols and Gloria Thompson.
Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.