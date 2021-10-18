Betty French Meadows, loving wife of Robert (Bob) Joseph Meadows, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born Betty Joyce French on June 2, 1935 in Tallassee, Alabama; the only child of John Cluron French and Mary Joyce Wall French (Davis).
She was a lifelong learner and was relentless in her thirst for knowledge. It was at Auburn University, where she met her husband, Bob, of 65 years.
In her high school and Auburn years, she worked with Sizemore Company, where she learned much about the timber management business. In 1965, Betty and Bob moved to Rock Hill where she earned her BA in Economics at Winthrop College, followed by her Masters in Business Administration and Masters of Art in Teaching. She became an Educator, where she taught in the middle schools in Rock Hill, at Winthrop College, University of South Carolina (USC) at Aiken, and USC Columbia, while she also pursued her PhD in Economics.
In 1977, Betty joined the Dupont, later Westinghouse, team at Savannah River Plant, where she worked in information security for 21 years. She then worked as a subcontractor for the US Government in multiple capacities, which allowed her to travel and learn many aspects of America, while also attending fascinating conferences - including a conference at the Lawrence Livermore Lab with Edward Teller who was instrumental in developing the Hydrogen Bomb.
After employment, Betty’s passion for mastering and predicting all aspects of financial markets grew over the years- including her success in winning the Wall Street Journal’s “Crystal Ball” contest multiple times.
Betty’s social life was just as vibrant and entertaining as her professional. Among some of her favorite activities were Bridge Club, participating in the Aiken County Community Association (ACCA) “Book Fair”, attending the annual Aiken Triple Crown festivities, and hosting celebrations with friends and family in her home. She and Bob had great fun with their golfing friends, the La Dee Da’s, with whom they traveled to Las Vegas, Atlanta, Callaway Gardens, Pinehurst, Myrtle Beach, and many other places. They also enjoyed their many activities at the Palmetto, Woodside, Fripp and Houndslake Clubs. She also cherished her time spent with her family, especially at Fripp Island, SC.
Betty was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Joseph Meadows; two daughters Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Meadows of Aiken, SC and Margaret Meadows Thomson (Olin Daniel “Danny”) of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters Mary Lawrence (Lawren) Thomson of Atlanta, GA, and Susanna Maris Thomson of Washington, DC; sister-in-law Adna Meadows Scroggins of Montgomery, AL and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Vickie Hicks and Hubert Stewart for their many years of loyal care and service to Betty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://action.lung.org/get-involved or 1-800-LUNGUSA.
Funeral Services will be held at Jeffcoat Funeral Home in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
