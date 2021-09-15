Beverly Mann Boles, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the age of 66.
She was a retired Registered Nurse, beloved wife, mother, grandmother “BB”, sister, aunt and faithful servant of Jesus. Proceeding her in death are her parent’s Anderson Ray and Willa Dean Mann and her sister, Iris Arledge.
Beverly was the cherished wife of Jerry Boles to whom she was married for over 46 years. She was the adored mother of Bonnie Sleight (Paul) and Lesley Cuicchi (Lee). “BB” was admired by her four grandchildren: AnnaBeth, Avery, Andrew and Brooklyn. “BB” will also be missed by her two labrador retrievers: Honey and Walker. Beverly is also survived by four siblings: Allen Mann (Jeannie), Gary Mann (Barb), Harold Mann (Julie) and Brenda Fowler (Buzz); her sister-in-law Pat Fletcher Boles; brother-in-law Danny Arledge. “BB” will be missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be at Lester Memorial United Methodist Church in Oneonta, AL on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00PM. Graveside will follow at Blount Memory on Hwy 132, with Bro. Joe Hastings presiding.
The service will be live streamed on the Lester Memorial United Methodist Church site.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lester Memorial United Methodist Church for Camp Sumatanga. Lemley Funeral Home directing.
