Billy Dean Sellers, 78, of Tallassee, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at First Holiness Church of Tallassee at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Eugene Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Sellers was a beloved father and step father and a wonderful husband. He was a member of First Holiness Church of Tallassee for over 20 years. Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife of 25 years Eulala Sellers; his children Annette (Gary) Rose, Francis (Tad) Etheridge, Melissa (Shannon) Tillery, Ben Sellers, Peggy McAteer, James Douglas (Christie) Bedford, Jr., Trisha Nicole Clayton, Ashley (Joe Neal) Gober; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sisters Sheila Snyder, and Donna Drought. He was preceded in death by his parents Claudie and Francis Sellers.
