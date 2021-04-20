Bobby Smith, beloved father and friend, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born January 11, 1940. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 22 at noon with Rev. Steve Scarborough and Rev. Rick Dorley officiating, followed by graveside services at Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Bob Smith (Kim) and Stoney Kyle Smith (Gayle); daughter, Amanda Gayle Smith; and special friend, Era Jean Stinchcomb. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gayle (Griffith) Smith; parents, Stonewall Jackson “Doc” Smith and Mary Beatrice (Jones) Smith; brothers, Johnnie Smith and Frank Earl Smith; and sister, Effie Dean (Smith) Brown. Bobby served in the US Army Reserves and retired from the State of Alabama Highway Department in 1998. He was an active member at the Eclectic Senior Center, where he loved spending time with friends. He loved woodworking, especially making writing pens and pencils. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.