Bobby “Wayne” Wallace passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on December 11, 2021. Wayne was born April 23, 1945 to E. L. and Louise Wallace in Opp, AL. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Cullars officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Wayne was the owner of a small motors and service station for 15 years in Tallassee. He then worked for Parker Tire and Service Center for 18 years. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Danny, Jane and Dale Wallace. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Wallace and his children, Scotty Wallace (Susan), Rusty Wallace (Bonita) and Jody Wallace (Michelle). Wayne was known as “Paw Paw” to his grandchildren, Randy Wallace, Katey Owens (James), Andrew Bennett (Maddie), Brock Wallace (Taylor), Mallory Caldwell, Jeffrey Kidd (Adrianne), Dylan Wallace, Callie Armstead (Austin), Joseph Wallace and Gracie Wallace and great-granddaughters, Allie and Emilie Owens and Skylar Segrest. Wayne leaves behind brothers, Kim Wallace (Claire) and Allan Wallace (Shan). Wayne also leaves behind many extended family and friends who will all miss him dearly. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
