Brenda Osborne, 66, of Tallassee, passed away January 11, 2023. She was born January 31, 1956.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Clayton and Clara Bell (Williams) Aldridge; siblings, Don Aldridge and Clarence Aldridge and nephew, Alex O’Daniel. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Osborne; children, Johnny (Debbie) Osborne, Don Osborne and Shae Osborne; five grandchildren; siblings, David Aldridge, Ricky Aldridge, Nell (Dale) Willcutt, Teresa Fuller and Eva O’Daniel; and a large, loving extended family. Brenda attended Tallassee High School.
Her hobbies were crocheting, gardening, rock hunting and anything involving her pets. She was a devoted groupie who could also be the drummer. A private memorial service will be held
for friends and family.
Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.