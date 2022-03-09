Buford Lawrence (Bo) Watwood
October 14, 1937 - March 4, 2022
Bo Watwood of Jacksons Gap, AL was born in Eclectic, AL to James Bert Watwood and Cumi (Beebe) Turner Watwood. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Sandra Carole Stone Watwood, their daughter Sybil Jo Watwood Kornman (Paul III), grandson Paul Theodore Kornman IV, son Charles Olson (Patti), grandson Jesse Olson (Daisy), their children Kalea and Lincoln, brother-in-law Reggie Oliver, and sister-in-law Phyllis Durr Stone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Gayle Watwood Oliver and brother-in-law Gene Allison Stone.
He served in the US Navy and was a proud member of the Naval Airship Association having flown both blimps and Super Constellations. He later earned his commercial pilots license as a civilian.
He was in the automobile business in Auburn and Birmingham and later owned a printing business in Bessemer.
There will be no visitation and a service conducted by Rev. Julie Hare will be in the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home, 1326 Dadeville Rd., Alexander City, AL 35010 on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to: Designated Music Fund, Auburn United Methodist Church, PO Box 3135, Auburn AL 36831-3135.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.
