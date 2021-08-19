Byron Eugene Stockdale Jr., 66, of Camp Hill passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Stockdale was born April 11, 1955, in Alexander City, Alabama. Mr. Stockdale served in the United States Navy for 10 ½ years. His pride and joy was working on F14 Tomcats. He was stationed at the following locations: NAS Oceana Virginia Beach, VA, NAS Cecil Field Jacksonville, FL, NAS Patuxent River Lexington Park, MD. Byron served as a Deacon at Lake Martin Baptist Church. His passion was building props for the children in Vacation Bible School. His greatest joy was night fishing, laughing with friends, playing with his dog, watching his favorite TV shows and being with family. He is preceded in death by his son Kirk Logan Stockdale and his parents Bryon (Bill) Stockdale and Marjorie Hall. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn Holt Stockdale of Camp Hill, son Lance (Lori) Stockdale of Headland, daughter Tracey (Walter) Rush of Notasulga, son Nicholas (Audrey) Stockdale of Reeltown, 8 grandchildren Ty, Cayd and Colton Stockdale, Calen and Kyle Rush, Maddie Grace, Macon and Vae Stockdale. He is also survived by his brother George, 2 sisters Barbara and Lenora and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 noon on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church, Dadeville. Rev. Terry Herron and Rev. Jimmy Allen will be officiating. Burial will follow in adjoining church cemetery with military honors, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
