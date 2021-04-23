Carol Ann Hornsby Lynn passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the age of 77. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 25 at East Tallassee United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for visitation, with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Carol Ann graduated from Reeltown High School in 1962 and has resided most of her life in Tallassee, Alabama serving in several churches in the community. She worked at Auburn University where she retired in 2006. Carol Ann was a member of East Tallassee Methodist Church where she was the choir director and pianist for 13 years and rededicated her life to the Lord and was baptized by her Pastor Jay Woodall August 16th, 2018. Carol Ann grew up serving in a church and continued to do so as a pianist throughout her life glorifying God with her musical talents. She also served as the church secretary at Elam Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends and cherished every moment spent with them. Carol Ann is survived by her children, Clint Lynn, Eric Lynn (Debra) and Shey Lynn; daughter-in-law, Heather Lynn; sister, Azalea Foshee; grandchildren, Katelin Glass, Elijah Lynn, Alex Lynn, Jesse Lynn, Layton Lynn, Maria Lynn, Preston Lynn, Justin Ledbetter and Lauren Ledbetter; and numerous nieces, nephews , cousins, family, and friends who loved her dearly. Carol Ann is preceded in death by her parents, James and Gertrude Hornsby; sisters, Jeanette Rutland and Shelvie Oswalt; son, Bryan Lynn; brother-in-law, Wayne Foshee and niece, Jill Foshee. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
