Mrs. Carol J. Miller, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023.
She was born in Tallassee, Alabama, to Joe Windell and Grace Aldridge Stough.
Carol is survived by her husband of over thirty years, Brad Sharpe; four daughters, Angie Miller Griffith (Danny), Leanne Miller Parrish (David), Ashley Sharpe Garner (Lauren) and Paige Sharpe; brother, Billy Joe Stough; grandchildren, Braeden Fannin, Peyton Browning, Tanner Parrish, Skylar Gordon, Avery Gordon, Mallory Griffith, Landon Moseley and Bradley Meadows; great grandchild, Brooklyn Fannin; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Grace Stough; sister, Patricia Griffith and her brother, Roger Stough.
“To Know Her Was To Love Her.” She made friends with everyone, anywhere.
Carol enjoyed her job as a hairdresser for more than sixty years. She was known as being – the life of the party. However, Carol loved her family more than anything.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
