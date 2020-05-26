Cecil Lamar Ballentine, 85, of Hope Hull, Alabama died on May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne Ballentine, his parents Roy and Edna Ballentine, brother Lattie Ballentine (Bunk), and niece Merry Beth Dodson.
He is survived by his loving family: daughters Kim Pair (Tommy), Kristie Kiernan (Kelly), son Barry Ballentine (Andi), and sister Joyce Shouse; grandchildren Michael Pair (Anna), Rachel Pair, Blake Kiernan (Emily), Kory Kiernan, Beth Loska (Brian) and Zoe Ballentine; great grandchildren Carolina, Amelia, and soon to be Baby Pair, Ansley and Olivia Kiernan, Jacob Loska, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens with Reverend J. Warren Culver officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com.
