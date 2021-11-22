Charles Earl Webster, 89, of Tallassee, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital Midtown in Columbus, Georgia. Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Westside Independent Baptist Church from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Webster is survived by his sons Charles E. “Buddy” Webster, Jr. and Jeff (Tina) Webster; his grandchildren Jon Skylar Webster, Zack Webster, and Bailey Webster; his great grandchildren Leanna Rayne Webster and Ashton Michael Webster; his brother Duane (Vera) Webster; and his sister Carolyn Campbell.
