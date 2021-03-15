Charles Edwin McGinty, 72, of Tallassee, passed away March 9, 2021. He was born July 8, 1948. Graveside service and burial will be Monday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with John Ledbetter officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael McGinty; parents, Calvin McGinty Sr. and Margaret McGinty; and brother, Calvin McGinty Jr. He is survived by his children, Teddy Wayne McGinty, James Earl McGinty and Chris McGinty; seven grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Waldo and John McGinty and a loving, extended family. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and spent a lot of time reading and studying the Bible. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
