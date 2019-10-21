The funeral service for Charles Grover Lane of Auburn, Alabama is Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama. Burial is at 4:00 p.m. at Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Dr. Dan Lane is officiating. Visitation is Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Lane, who died Friday, October 11, 2019, was born on October 15, 1932 in Anniston, Alabama.
Charles spent most of his life in Anniston. He faithfully served his country as a member of the armed services during the Korean War. Upon his return to Anniston, he was instrumental in the development of men’s fast pitch softball league, where he played and served as the founder and commissioner of the league. He was also active in coaching youth baseball teams over the years. Charles worked for many years in sales with Dresser Manufacturing. He was an excellent salesman, always being fair and honest with his clients. In 2019, Charles moved to Auburn, Alabama for personal healthcare reasons, and so that his wife’s medical needs could be met. He tended to his wife’s needs with genuine love and sacrifice. He was also a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jerone Howard Lane, sons Charles Daniel Lane (Harriet) of Auburn, Alabama and David Allen Lane of Anniston, and a daughter-in-law, Venessa Lane. Charles loved his grandchildren Jessica Boone (Rusty) of Darien, Georgia, Hannah Ziebach of Birmingham, Alabama, Daniel Lane, Jr. (Courtney) of Athens, Alabama, and Trevor Lane of Anniston, Alabama. Great grandchildren include Anna Boone, Joshua Boone, Austin Boone, Aiden Boone, and Adelynn Lane.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
