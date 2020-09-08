Charlotte Irvine, 75, of Tallassee, passed away September 2, 2020. She was born August 15, 1945. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tallassee with Rev. Ben Noble officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Tommy Irvine; children, Carl Estes, John Estes (Wanda), Marilyn Speake (Craig), Ashley Ward (Josh) and Bobby Joe Hale (Missy); son-in-law, Scott Lassiter; grandchildren, Nikki Barris, Brittney Davis (Robert), Ariel Estes, O’Neill Estes, Don Speake (Grace), Colin Speake (Emily), Ben Speake, Kaela Colley (Ethan), Lawson Ward, Roy Lawrence (Kandice), Dylan Estes (Kaitlyn), Devon Futrall, Kyle Hale, Kristine Hale, Amanda Miller and Katie Miller; and fourteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Lassiter. She loved to shop, going to the beach and her flowers, but most of all, she treasured the time spent with her family and dog of 20 years, Prissy. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
