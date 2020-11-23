Clara Ennis, 79, of Tallassee, passed away November 17, 2020 at her home in the presence of family. She was born September 5, 1941 to the late Jesse Bryan and Annie Lou (Johnson) Tucker. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Sparks officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockford, AL with Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She also is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Morgan Ennis and sisters, Jimmie Nell Tucker and Mabel Tucker. Left behind to cherish Clara’s love and memories are her children, Jim Ennis (Christy), Gary Ennis (Lorri) and Donna Ennis; grandchildren, Jake Ennis, Kate Ennis, Leigh Ennis, Mandy Ennis (Josh) and Will Ennis; sisters, Shirlene Spivey and Sue Cowart; and a large, loving extended family. Her hobbies were gardening and crocheting. She enjoyed taking care of the community and supporting her favorite charities. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama at www.childrensal.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org in her memory. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
