Clayton Andrew Martin, 22, of Tallassee, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born January 27, 1997. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, at First United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Omari Head and Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. He is survived by his parents, Neil and Christy Martin; siblings, Madelyn Martin and Ethan Martin; aunts and uncles, Beth and Sterling Turner, Meg and Stephen Blair and Leigh Clark; paternal grandparents, Steve and Jacque Martin; maternal grandmother, Jane Pilgrim; and paternal great grandparents, Harold and Jacqueline Scott. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Pilgrim. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
