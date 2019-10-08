Clinton Ray Mason, Sr., a resident of Union Springs, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Stewart officiating. Burial followed in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with direction from Gray Funeral Home and full Masonic rights.
Ray joined the National Guard in 1951 at the age of 19 and served until his retirement at the age of 60. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Ray opened the NAPA store in 1957 and worked until his retirement at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy June Mason; children, Clinton Ray Mason, Jr. and his wife, Kay of Aberfoil Community and Deborah Mason Sims and her husband, Donnie of Midway; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Rhea (Phil) Roughton, Daniel Mason (Robin) Cook, and Clinton Ray (Sadie) Mason, III; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Capps, Wade Roughton, Emily Roughton, Addison Cook, Anna Grace Cowles, and Cannon Ray Mason; sister, Sarah Ellen Kirk of Tuskegee, AL; several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Gray Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners or St. Jude Hospital.
