Coach Duane Webster
Coach Duane Webster, age 90, of Opelika, passed away January 31, 2022. He was born June 18, 1931. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 12 pm until the time of the service at 2 pm, at Nix-Webster-O'Neal Stadium, 4090 Al -120, Notasulga, Alabama. Rev. Jay Woodall will be officiating. Burial will follow in Reeltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vera Goss Webster; daughter, Venita Christian; grandchildren, Kelli Maria (Cal) Patterson of Marietta, GA and Chase (Brittany) Christian of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Maria Scott Patterson, Bradley Ann Patterson and Sloan Alan Christian; nephew, Donald Craig Goss; sister, Carolyn Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie W. Webster and Josie Lee Foster Webster and his son, Vint Derrick Webster. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
