David B. Foster, 50, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at his home.
Visitation was at Linville Funeral Home in Eclectic, Al, on Friday June 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.. Chaplin David Bolin officiated. Graveside services were at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem East Baptist Church in Kent, Al.
David was the light of our lives. He would light up every room that he went in.
David was a loving brother to: Linda Wallace (Hugh), Mona McClellan, Henry McClellan (Teresa), Brian McClellan and Brett “Bob” McClellan (Kim)
David was preceded in death by his loving parents John B. and Clara Jo Foster.
David and Bob (Brett) made many wonderful memories together. David was happiest when he and Bob were doing things together. He would always have a great big smile when Bob came in the room.
David has been an avid Bocephus fan since he was 8 years old. Hank Williams Jr. gave him the love of country music. David could sing every word to every song. David would wake up every morning and listen to Hank Jr. all day long.
David loved spending time with his special lifelong friend Jason Segrest.
Pallbearers were Jason Segrest, Mark Segrest, Matthew Wallace, BJ McClellan, Chris Coursey, and Tony McClellan.
Special thanks to Dr. Tamara McIntosh and Tonya Cser (David’s favorite nurse). Also a special thanks to New Beacon Hospice.
