It is with profound sorrow that the family of David C. Morris, Jr., 68, of Notasulga, AL, announce that he passed on from this life to be with his Heavenly Father on October 23, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. He was born on November 10, 1951, in Auburn, AL, to the late Carlyle and Mildred Morris being one of the first babies to be born on the Auburn University campus.
David grew up in Notasulga, AL. He graduated from Reeltown High School in Reeltown, AL, in 1970. After high school, he attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL, before he transferred and graduated from Auburn University in Auburn, AL, in 1976. David achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout and served in the National Guard in the 1970’s. He worked in construction for a number of years before joining the local Notasulga branch of the United States Postal Service where he recently received his 40-year service award.
David is survived by his wife of 46 years Mikki, along with their children Wendy (Nathan) Taylor of Lagrange, GA, and Clay (Hannah) Morris of Auburn, AL, as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Sherry Weldon, Phillip (Roxan) Morris and Deborah (Lamar) Godwin all of Notasulga, AL, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
In David’s spare time, he enjoyed working as a volunteer firefighter with the Notasulga Fire Department as well as being an EMT for the town of Notasulga. Nothing was more important to David, though, than his family and his relationship with God. This was evident in his conversation as well as the legacy he now leaves behind. Genuine, honest, hardworking, trustworthy, and spiritually well-rounded are few words to describe him. With a servant’s heart and a joke or two, David was always willing to lend a hand to those in need throughout the community he served.
Family will receive friends, relatives, and community members on November 7, 2020, at Salem-Macon Baptist Church in Notasulga, AL, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Cards will be available/distributed for all who wish to share their memories with the family. Appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and a maximum of 60 people at one time in the building are required.
