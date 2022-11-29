Dianna Lee Causey, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the age of 66. She was born May 15, 1956, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Grady and Emma Lou Causey.
Dianna is survived by her three daughters, Katrina Causey, Tiffany Causey and Jennifer Causey; two sisters, Deena Jones and Debbie Fohr; six grandchildren, Deandre Nettles, Jontavious Nettles, Emma Norris, Taylor Bozeman, Nolan Walls and Bentley Durham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Emma Lou Causey; sister, Donna Hayes and brother, Joey Nevois.
Dianna was a member of East Tallassee Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking and she loved her grandchildren immensely.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at East Tallassee Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the funeral expenses, in care of Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
