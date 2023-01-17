Donald Clyde Burton, 79, of Dadeville, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be Monday, January 16, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the church and also again on Monday at 1:00 P.M. before the service. Pallbearers will be Lanier Burton, Chuck Milner, Trey Hard, Ronald Taunton, Donald Taunton, Brad Davis, Martin Johnson, and Matthew Knox. Honorary pallbearers are Bryan Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Larry Knox, Phil Savage, Kevin Butler, Bobby Brown, Wilson Jolly, Ricky Phillips, Mitchell Smith, and James Stroud.
Mr. Burton is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Rebecca Burton, his son Clark (April) Burton, his grandchildren Blair and Bo Burton, and his brother Harlan (Gail) Burton. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jan Ward and brother-in-law Richard Phillips, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Clyde and Nellie C. Burton, and his sister Shelby Burton Milner.
Mr. Burton was a long time member and retired deacon at Beulah Baptist Church. He was also a Mason. He loved life, loved to work, and especially loved woodworking with his hands. After he retired, he enjoyed spending time in his shop drinking coffee with friends and making things to give away. He loved his family especially his grandchildren, and he enjoyed hunting. He also had a love of music and sang with the Tellers Quartet for six years.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his Enhabit Hospice team and his caregivers. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of his favorite charities: Beulah Baptist Church parking lot fund, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
