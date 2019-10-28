Donald Wayne Redden, 57, of Tallassee, passed away October 26, 2019. He was born June 12, 1962. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 3 p.m., at Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Redden and Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until service time. He is survived by his wife, Regina Redden; sons, Brandon Redden (Patty) and Keith Redden (Dawn); daughters, Tasha Henry (Chris) and Bridgette Sims (Seth); brothers, James Redden Jr. (Renee) and Stephen Redden; sisters, Patricia Daughtry, Connie Priest (Rudy) and Wanda Simmons (Darren); and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted friend, Ritchie Stalnaker. He is preceded in death by his father, James Redden Sr.; mother, Margie Redden and three grandchildren. Wayne was a great husband, father, and papa. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
