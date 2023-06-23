Donnette Lynne Callahan, age 65, of Sadieville, KY passed away surrounded by her close family on June 14, 2023.
Beloved Honey Pie, Mother, Gaggie, Mom-Mom
Donnette is survived by her loving husband Mervyn, daughter Andrea Walgren (Joe), son Ross Thomas, daughter Destiny Guy and grandchildren Arvil (Jojo) Henry, Trevor Sisomxuine, Corey Chalfant, McKenna Walgren, Evan Walgren, Zoie Walgren, and great grand-daughter Stella Henry. She is also survived by her dad Lee Hornsby, and sisters Karen Principe (John), Pam Griggs (Noah), Jennifer Bennett (Keith), and brother Michael Hornsby (Kirsten) and her beloved puppy “Biscuits-n-Gravy”, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Hornsby and father Joseph Jennings. She will be missed by her LexMark family and beloved friends Wanda Cassell, Jeanie Warner, Anette Eades, Allen Waugerman, Bill and Ohnmar Withers. She was very passionate about her work. In her private life, she enjoyed being with family, cooking, Sunday dinners, crafting, true crime, and Pioneer Woman. She never knew a stranger, was a grandmother to all, and always had stories to tell. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the “Organization for Autism Research” (OAR).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.